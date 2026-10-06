Bharat Vikas Parishad To Send 18,000 Kg Diwali Snacks, 10,000 Greeting Cards To Soldiers At Borders |

The Panvel chapter of Bharat Vikas Parishad has been sending Diwali snacks and greeting cards to armed forces personnel posted along the country’s borders for the past seven years.

18,000 Kg Snacks This Year

The initiative aims to convey the affection and gratitude of Panvel residents to soldiers stationed thousands of kilometres away from their homes. This year, the organisation has resolved to send 18,000 kg of snacks to personnel deployed in various border areas.

Volunteers have been preparing and packing the snacks at a hall in Panvel. Around 5,000 boxes have already been packed as part of this year’s drive. Greeting cards collected from different parts of Maharashtra are also being sent along with the snack boxes. The organisation plans to deliver around 10,000 greeting cards to the soldiers.

Target Increased This Year

Last year, 15,000 snack boxes were sent to armed forces personnel. This year’s target has been increased to 18,000 kg.

Special transport arrangements have been made to ensure that the snacks reach the border areas on time. Vehicles carrying the packages are being dispatched by road through Transport Corporation of India.

The packing work was inspected at the venue by Shiv Sena’s metropolitan chief and MLA Prashant Thakur, Mayor Nitin Patil and corporator Prathamesh Soman. The initiative has also inspired the party’s Kopar-Khairane unit to send Diwali snacks to soldiers posted along the borders.

“The initiative was started to reduce, to some extent, the soldiers’ feeling of being far from home and to ensure that the sweetness of Panvel residents’ affection reaches them. Along with Diwali snacks, we are sending a message of affection, gratitude and appreciation from citizens,” said a representative.

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