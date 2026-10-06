Kapil Patil Meets Slain Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Pradeep Purnekar’s Family, Assures CM Devendra Fadnavis Will Be Informed |

Bhiwandi: Former Union Minister of State Kapil Patil on Tuesday assured the family of slain Shiv Sena (UBT) department chief Pradeep Purnekar that their concerns and demands would be conveyed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while asserting that no accused in the murder case would be allowed to escape the law.

Condolences Offered To Family

Purnekar was killed in Manpada, following which Patil visited the bereaved family at their residence on Tuesday evening to offer his condolences. During the meeting, he expressed solidarity with the family and assured them that he would stand by them during the difficult period.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Patil said the sentiments of Purnekar’s family, along with the demands raised by them, would be brought to the Chief Minister’s notice. He said the police investigation was underway and expressed confidence that all those involved in the murder, including the accused who are currently absconding, would be arrested soon.

‘No Accused Will Escape’

Patil maintained that the investigation was being carried out by the police and that further action would be taken in accordance with the law. He also assured the family that the case would be pursued and that no person responsible for the killing would be able to evade legal action.

The visit comes amid continued police action in connection with Purnekar’s murder. With some accused reportedly still at large, the family has been seeking swift action and the arrest of all those allegedly involved in the crime.

Patil’s assurance to take up the family’s concerns with the Chief Minister is expected to provide some reassurance to the bereaved family as they await further progress in the investigation.

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