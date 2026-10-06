Navi Mumbai: Retired Naval Commander Targeted With ‘Oil-Leak’ Ruse; Stolen Laptop Bag Recovered Within Hours |

A retired senior Naval veteran was allegedly targeted in a planned bag-lifting incident on Khairane Road after two youths used an oil-leak ruse to make him stop his car. His laptop bag, containing a laptop, mobile phone and important documents, was allegedly stolen while he checked the vehicle. The bag was recovered and returned to him within hours following prompt police action.

Youths Signal Oil Leak

Commander Kamaljeet Singh Bhatti (Retd) was driving home from the Khairane MIDC area at around 6.15pm on October 3 when two youths signalled to him that there was an oil leak from his car.

“I parked my car sideways to check the bonnet and found that there was no oil leak inside. I later realised that the two youths themselves had splashed the oil on the car,” Bhatti said.

Laptop Bag Goes Missing

By the time he realised what had happened, the suspects had fled with his laptop bag, he said. The bag contained a laptop, a mobile phone, diaries and important documents, including the vehicle’s registration papers.

Bhatti immediately approached Turbhe police station and reported the incident. Police personnel also visited the spot and began making inquiries.

Mobile Phone Helps Trace Bag

Meanwhile, the mobile phone kept inside the stolen laptop bag helped police in tracing the bag. Bhatti received a call from personnel at Rabale police informing him that the bag had been found abandoned.

Police Constable 4103 Sachin Dhale of the Rabale naka chowky contacted Bhatti after finding his contact details from the vehicle registration papers kept inside the bag and informed him about its recovery.

Valuables Returned Same Evening

The laptop bag, along with the laptop, mobile phone and important documents, was subsequently returned to Bhatti the same evening.

Bhatti expressed appreciation for the swift response of the police and commended Senior Police Inspector Sunil Dattatreya Shinde and the Turbhe police team, as well as the staff at the Rabale check point, including PC 4103 Sachin Dhale and HC 2167 Ganesh Patil.

“The quick response prevented a major loss and restored my confidence in the police force,” Bhatti said.

The incident has prompted an appeal to motorists to remain alert if strangers signal them to stop over an alleged vehicle defect. Police have advised motorists not to open vehicle doors, boots or bonnets unnecessarily in such situations and to immediately contact the nearest police station or dial 112 if they suspect foul play.

The incident also highlights the use of distraction tactics, including deliberately creating the impression of a vehicle malfunction, to target motorists and steal valuables.

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