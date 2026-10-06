Virar: Speeding Mahindra Thar Crashes Into House, Damages 2 Motorcycles; Driver, Friend Held By Villagers |

​Virar: A midnight road crash caused major damage to a residential home in Jambhulpada village, Virar East, after a speeding Mahindra Thar rammed into the property late Monday night around 11:30 PM.

Driver Allegedly Loses Control

​According to local reports, the vehicle was coming from Bhatane and heading towards Bhatwali on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. The Thar was traveling at high speed when the driver lost control and crashed into the residence of Subhash Jairam Sutar.

​The impact of the collision was extremely violent. The vehicle first crushed two motorcycles parked outside before breaking through the front wall of the house, causing it to collapse. Subhash Sutar sustained injuries after falling bricks hit him during the crash. The structural integrity of the rest of the house was also compromised, leaving deep cracks across the walls.

​Alert villagers rushed to the spot immediately after hearing the loud crash. They apprehended the driver, identified as Ankit Mishra (26), and his friend, Raj Yadav (24), both residents of Nalasopara East. Villagers noted that both young men were heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.

​The Mandvi police were alerted and dispatched a team to the scene. Officers took custody of both individuals, and further legal action is currently underway.

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