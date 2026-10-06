Neuberg Diagnostics, NM Medical Join Forces To Expand Genomics, Cancer Testing & Advanced Diagnostics | Sanjay Makwana

Mumbai: Access to advanced diagnostic technologies such as genomics, molecular diagnostics, digital pathology and specialised cancer testing is set to become easier for patients in Mumbai and Maharashtra following the consolidation of Neuberg Diagnostics’ Maharashtra operations with NM Medical.

Radiology Meets Specialised Testing

The collaboration brings together NM Medical’s expertise in advanced radiology, cardiology and preventive wellness with Neuberg’s specialised capabilities in genomics, metabolomics, proteomics, digital pathology, immunohistochemistry, molecular diagnostics, nephropathology and neuropathology.

The unified network will include Neuberg NM Medical, Neuberg Dr Ajay Shah, Neuberg Sehgal, Neuberg OncoPath led by Dr Jay Mehta and Neuberg Star. The companies said the integration would allow patients to access routine as well as highly specialised tests, advanced imaging and preventive wellness services through a wider network of diagnostic centres, laboratories and collection centres.

Specialised Tests Under One Network

For patients, the key benefit will be greater access to newer diagnostic technologies without having to navigate multiple specialised centres. Genomic and molecular tests can help identify genetic or molecular markers associated with diseases, while digital pathology and immunohistochemistry can provide more detailed information for diagnosis, particularly in complex and cancer cases.

The integration of imaging and laboratory diagnostics could also give doctors a more comprehensive picture of a patient's condition by bringing radiology, pathology, molecular testing and genomics together. This could support earlier detection, more precise diagnosis, treatment selection and monitoring of disease.

‘Deeper Diagnostic Insights’

Dr G.S.K. Velu, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics, said the integration would create a platform where advanced radiology, pathology, genomics and preventive wellness could work together to provide deeper diagnostic insights.

Dr Nilesh Shah, Chairman, NM Medical and Chairman of the joint Maharashtra entity, said the combination would bring advanced pathology, genomics and molecular diagnostics together with NM Medical's strengths in radiology and preventive healthcare.

The Maharashtra platform will be led by Dr Nilesh Shah as Chairman, Dr Ajay Shah as Chief Mentor-Pathology and Dr Asish Atre as Chief of Radiology, with Dr Kunal Sehgal and Dr Jay Mehta heading pathology. Rahil Shah will serve as CEO-Maharashtra, Preventive Wellness & Africa Operations, Neuberg Group.

The group also unveiled Atlas, its longevity and wellness initiative, in Mumbai on October 3. The first Atlas Longevity & Wellness programme has been launched at NM Medical's Marine Lines centre and will combine advanced diagnostics, imaging, genomics and personalised health insights.

The companies said they plan to expand the integrated network across Maharashtra, potentially making specialised diagnostic services more accessible beyond Mumbai as well.

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