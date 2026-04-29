Piccadily Agro Profit Rises 13.8% To ₹45.9 Crore In Q4 FY26, Revenue Climbs 32.4% YoY

Piccadily Agro Industries reported a 13.8 percent YoY rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rupees 45.9 crore. |

Mumbai: Piccadily Agro Industries reported a 13.8 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 45.9 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations grew 32.4 percent to Rupees 359.5 crore. Total income stood at Rupees 363.6 crore during the quarter. Compared to Rupees 48.1 crore profit in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 40.4 crore in Q4 FY25, the company registered steady annual growth, although profitability moderated sequentially.

The company’s quarterly performance was driven by strong year-on-year growth in its core business segments. Revenue from operations increased from Rupees 271.6 crore in Q4 FY25 to Rupees 359.5 crore in Q4 FY26. Profit after tax also rose from Rupees 40.4 crore to Rupees 45.9 crore. Total income saw a 32.8 percent increase to Rupees 363.6 crore, reflecting improved scale. Sequentially, revenue grew from Rupees 313.8 crore in Q3 FY26, but profit declined from Rupees 48.1 crore, indicating pressure on margins.

Sequential growth moderated during the quarter due to rising operating costs. Total expenses increased to Rupees 287.5 crore from Rupees 235.5 crore in Q3 FY26. Cost of materials consumed rose sharply to Rupees 258.5 crore from Rupees 186.1 crore, while power and fuel costs also remained elevated. As a result, EBITDA declined 4.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rupees 76.1 crore from Rupees 79.7 crore, and EBITDA margin contracted to 22.6 percent from 28.8 percent.

Despite the sequential decline, profitability remained strong every year. EBITDA increased 11.4 percent from Rupees 68.3 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax rose to Rupees 63.4 crore compared to Rupees 54.3 crore a year ago, while tax expenses stood at Rupees 17.5 crore, leading to a net profit of Rupees 45.9 crore. Earnings per share improved to Rupees 4.74 from Rupees 4.28, marking a 10.7 percent YoY growth.

For the full year FY26, total income stood at Rupees 1,142.9 crore, EBITDA at Rupees 243.3 crore, and net profit at Rupees 139.6 crore, as per the earnings presentation. The overall performance was supported by strong growth in the distillery segment, which offset weaker trends in the sugar business.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on earnings presentation data and is not a complete UFR or investment advice.