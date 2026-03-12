Piccadily Agro’s Camikara Rum Wins Master Medal At Global Rum & Cachaca Masters 2026

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited said its premium rum brand Camikara has secured top international honours. |

New Delhi: Indian rum is stepping into the global spotlight as Camikara — produced by Piccadily Agro Industries - racks up multiple international awards, signalling growing recognition for premium Indian spirits beyond whisky.

Winning Top Global Honours

Camikara 8-Year-Old secured the competition’s highest distinction - the Master Medal - at the Global Rum & Cachaça Masters Awards 2026 in the United Kingdom. The Camikara 3-Year-Old also earned a Gold Medal at the same event. Together, the wins made Camikara the only Indian rum brand to secure both Master and Gold medals in the same year at the competition.

Strong Showing in US

Recognition extended to the United States as well. At the Aged Rum category tasting organised by The Fifty Best, the Camikara 8-Year-Old received a Double Gold Medal - awarded when all judges unanimously give top scores. Meanwhile, Camikara 3-Year-Old picked up a Gold Medal in the International Blend category, reinforcing the brand’s consistency across global tasting panels.

Changing Perception of Indian Rum

Shalini Sharma, Head of Marketing at Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, said the recognition reflects a broader shift in how Indian rum is perceived internationally. According to her, global judging panels are increasingly acknowledging the craftsmanship and character behind Indian spirits, helping move the category away from its earlier association with large-scale industrial production toward premium, terroir-driven expressions.

Craft-Led Production Philosophy

The company attributes Camikara’s success to its production method. Unlike many rums that use molasses or additives, Camikara is distilled from fresh sugarcane juice harvested within 36 hours. The spirit is then matured in American oak barrels under North India’s subtropical climate, where temperature swings accelerate ageing and deepen flavour development.

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited operates across distillery and sugar segments, producing spirits such as Indri single malt whisky, Camikara rum, Cashmir vodka and Whistler whisky from facilities in Haryana and Chhattisgarh.

With Camikara now winning awards on both sides of the Atlantic, the company’s latest milestone highlights India’s growing presence in the global premium rum market.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a corporate press release issued by the company and is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered investment advice.