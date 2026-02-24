'Bengaluru Is Currently The Cocktail Capital Of India': On World Bartender Day 2026, Mixologists Reveal Their Favourite City, Go-To Drinks & Tips

Canva

On the occasion of World Bartender Day, FPJ chats with two mixologists and gets them to spill insider tips to shake up your cocktail game. They reveal the favourite cocktails they swear by, why Bengaluru ranks so high on every mixologists' list, where they find their inspiration and the biggest blunder one can make behind the bar.

Mixologists Razvan Zamfirescu and Krishna Kandwal share insider tips and warn against ego behind the bar. Zamfirescu stresses that reading the room matters more than flaunting knowledge, while Kandwal feels that if guests dislike a drink, nothing else counts.

Razvan Zamfirescu, Beverage Head, HyLo Kalaghoda, Mumbai

Which is your favourite drink?

Negroni, especially a mezcal variation. I love how mezcal adds depth and a subtle smokiness that transforms the classic structure while still respecting its balance.

What would you say is your favourite technique or flair?

It's technique over theatrics. I'm deeply drawn to flavour extraction and modern tools like homogenization, controlled fermentation, and clarification — techniques that allow you to build intensity while keeping elegance in the glass.

For me, flair is precision and confidence behind the bar.

Which Indian city has the best bars?

Bengaluru is undeniably powering the cocktail scene right now. There's incredible energy, experimentation, and technical growth happening there. But Goa will always have my heart. The ambience, the spirit, and the hospitality culture there are timeless.



"Sometimes the most impressive thing a bartender can do is listen"

Where do you find new cocktail ideas and recipes?

I'm a flavour seeker. I'm constantly exploring new combinations and ingredients. Inspiration comes from understanding technique, knowing your ingredients deeply, and building systems that allow you to create true signatures.

It's not just about creativity. It's about understanding the market you're in and designing drinks that make sense for that audience while still pushing boundaries.



Biggest blunder a bartender can make

Forgetting the human side of hospitality. There's a classic story about a bartender who spent five minutes explaining the complex fermentation process of a cocktail only to realise the guest just wanted "something pink and easy." The lesson? Read the room. Sometimes the most impressive thing you can do is listen.

Most underrated spirit

Grappa. It’s ancient, expressive, and often misunderstood. When treated with respect, it’s an incredibly refined spirit with beautiful character. I also have a deep appreciation for traditional and small-scale distillations. There’s something powerful about spirits made with heritage methods.

Cocktail trend of 2026

Botanical-forward cocktails are fresher, lighter, and more ingredient-driven. Guests are looking for vibrancy, balance, and drinks that feel clean yet layered.

One tip for upcoming bartenders and mixologists

Always stay curious. Learn constantly, explore new flavours, understand ingredients, and never stop refining your technique.

But above all, remember this is hospitality. There’s no competition when the goal is to create a meaningful experience for the guest. The guest matters more than the recipe.



Krishna Kandwal, Bar Manager and Head Mixologist at Whisky Samba Hyderabad

Which is your favourite drink?

My favourite drink is a perfectly crafted Old Fashioned. It’s timeless and disciplined with just spirit, sugar, bitters, and precise dilution. There’s nowhere to hide in an Old Fashioned. It truly reflects a bartender’s understanding of balance and technique.

What would you say is your favourite technique or flair?

I love modern clarification techniques, especially milk clarification and fat-washing. They allow you to create depth, texture, and clarity in a cocktail while maintaining bold flavours. Technique should enhance flavour, not just look impressive.

Which Indian city has the best bars?

Bengaluru is currently the cocktail capital of India. The city has a deep respect for craft, progressive techniques, fermentation, and ingredient-driven menus. Cocktails here are treated like culinary experiences.

Following closely, Delhi and Mumbai have extremely strong bar cultures with high-energy luxury bars to innovative, concept-driven spaces. Each city brings its own personality and strength to the industry.

Balance is key when you are behind the bar and the trick is to master the classics

Where do you find new cocktail ideas and recipes?

Inspiration comes from everywhere — local ingredients, regional cuisines, travel, perfumes, street food, and even childhood memories. I also study classic cocktail structures deeply before twisting them with Indian flavours.



Biggest blunder a bartender can ever make

Ignoring balance and guest preference. Ego behind the bar is dangerous. If the guest doesn’t enjoy the drink, nothing else matters not the technique, not the presentation.



Most underrated spirit

Rum is highly underrated, especially aged and agricole styles. It has incredible complexity and works beautifully in both tropical and spirit-forward cocktails.



Cocktail trend of 2026

2026 will focus on low-ABV, sustainable, ingredient-driven, and picante profiles. Hyper-local produce, fermentation, savoury flavours, and mindful drinking will dominate menus.



One tip for upcoming bartenders

Master the classics first. Understand why a drink works before trying to reinvent it. Technique, knowledge, and humility will take you further than trends.