PhonePe CEO Clarifies Comments On Karnataka Job Quota Bill, Offers Apology

PhonePe Founder and CEO Sameer Nigam clarified his personal comment regarding Karnataka's draft job reservation bill on Sunday, saying it was never his intention to insult the state or its people.

Social media users in Karnataka had called for a boycott of PhonePe after its CEO criticised the job quota bill last week. In a statement, Nigam asked if his comments hurt anyone's sentiments in such a way. "I am truly sorry and would like to offer you an unconditional apology."

He further said he has the highest regard for Kannada and all other Indian languages. "I truly believe that linguistic diversity and rich cultural heritage are national assets that all Indians should be proud of, and all Indians should be respectful of and celebrate local and cultural norms," said Nigam.

PhonePe was born in Bengaluru, he said. "From Bengaluru, over the past decade, we have expanded across the length and breadth of India and been able to deliver secure and efficient digital payments for over 55 crore Indians," the CEO stressed.

Our CEO and Founder @_sameernigam, has issued a personal statement clarifying his views on the Karnataka draft job reservation bill. Read the full statement below.



Personal Statement from Sameer Nigam - CEO & Founder of PhonePe

PhonePe was born in Bengaluru and we are… — PhonePe (@PhonePe) July 21, 2024

He said that the company is grateful for the supportive business environment that Karnataka's governments and its local Kannadiga populace have offered.

Read Also 4 Tips On How To Use Your Credit Card Cleverly Which Will Increase Your Credit Score

"Bengaluru's Indian startups are competing against trillion-dollar giants like Google, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft," he said. To do so, these companies must be able to employ the very best talent available in India purely based on their technology skills and proficiency in fields such as "coding, design, product management, data sciences, machine learning, AI, and beyond."

Nigam said he wants to help create lakhs of jobs in Bengaluru and Karnataka. "And, I believe, with more dialogue and discussion, we can find ways to create more sustainable employment avenues," he added.