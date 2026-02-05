 LIC Q3 Profit Jumps 17% To ₹12,958 Crore, Net Premium Income Rises To ₹1.25 Lakh Crore
LIC Q3 results show strong profit growth with net profit rising 17 percent YoY to Rs 12,958 crore. Premium income and total income improved sharply, while new business premium jumped significantly, indicating strong policy demand and distribution performance across India’s life insurance market in recent quarterly financial reporting period.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
Profit Growth Driven By Premium Expansion | File Image |

Mumbai: State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a strong performance for the third quarter of FY26, driven by growth in premium collections and higher total income. The insurer posted healthy expansion in profitability despite steady commission payouts and a competitive insurance market environment.

LIC reported a net profit of Rs 12,958 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, marking a 17 percent increase compared with Rs 11,056 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The improvement reflects stronger operating performance and higher policy income during the period.

Net premium income rose significantly to Rs 1,25,613 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 1,06,891 crore in Q3 FY25. The growth indicates continued traction in both individual and group policy segments, supported by stable demand for life insurance products across urban and semi urban markets.

Total Income Shows Broad Based Improvement

Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 2,33,984 crore compared with Rs 2,01,994 crore in the year ago period. The increase was supported by higher premium collections and stable investment income during the quarter, helping strengthen overall earnings visibility.

The company said commission payouts remained largely stable. Net commission expenses stood at Rs 6,011 crore during the quarter, slightly higher than Rs 5,966 crore reported in the same quarter last year, reflecting steady distribution costs.

New Business Momentum Remains Strong

LIC reported strong growth in new business generation during the quarter. First year premium collections increased to Rs 10,605 crore compared with Rs 7,285 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, indicating improved policy sales and stronger distribution activity.

The performance highlights LIC’s continued dominance in India’s life insurance sector, supported by its extensive agent network, strong brand recall, and wide product portfolio. The results also indicate sustained demand for protection and savings linked insurance products across customer segments. Management said the company remains focused on improving digital distribution, strengthening customer engagement and expanding product offerings to maintain growth momentum across key markets while maintaining financial discipline and operational efficiency across business verticals and geographies in the coming quarters ahead period.

Disclaimer: This news article is based on company regulatory filings and publicly available data. It is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice by readers.

