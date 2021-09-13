PharmEasy to hire over 200 engineers; launch new development centres

Digital healthcare brand, PharmEasy, is now looking to hire 200+ engineering talent for its soon-to-be-launched development centres in Hyderabad, Pune and NCR region. The firm is building a larger ecosystem to solve outpatient healthcare challenges, bridging the gap in the healthcare industry.

PharmEasy’s initiative to launch new development centres comes as the pandemic has prompted most tech-led companies to accelerate their strategies to meet consumer demands more efficiently. As a result, demand for tech skills has risen across the spectrum. PharmEasy currently has 6100+ employees.

Abhinav Yajurvedi, CTO at PharmEasy, says, “The new facilities will serve as a significant hub for driving development and innovation. Ahead of the opening of the new centres, PharmEasy will provide opportunities for inquisitive technology professionals across product and engineering, in different locations from all over the country, with a flexible work model.

The new development centres will be available in hybrid and flexible working environments, operating out of shared working spaces for hiring tech talent.

Hardik Dedhia, Co-Founder at PharmEasy, says, “Our team is focused on building the healthcare ecosystem for a modern and digital-first India, to fulfil our mission; simplifying healthcare and impacting lives. We are looking for exceptionally talented and motivated individuals who are committed to this mission.”

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 05:16 PM IST