 Pharmaceutical Company Virupaksha Organics Files Papers With SEBI To Raise ₹740 Crore Through IPO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPharmaceutical Company Virupaksha Organics Files Papers With SEBI To Raise ₹740 Crore Through IPO

Pharmaceutical Company Virupaksha Organics Files Papers With SEBI To Raise ₹740 Crore Through IPO

Virupaksha Organics is a research and development (R&D) driven Indian pharmaceutical company engaged in the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates.The company operates six manufacturing units, with four located in Hyderabad, Telangana and two in Humnabad, Karnataka.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Image Generated By Grok |

New Delhi: Pharmaceutical company Virupaksha Organics has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 740 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).The proposed IPO of the Hyderabad-based company is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Monday.

The company may consider raising Rs 148 crore in a pre-IPO placement round. If such placement is undertaken, then the issue size will be reduced.Virupaksha proposes to utilise proceeds of the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 360 crore towards funding capital expenditure requirement for capacity expansion, Rs 195 crore earmarked for payment of debt and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Read Also
WeWork India IPO Opens Soon, Price Band Set At ₹615-648 Per Share; Listing On BSE & NSE On October...
article-image

Virupaksha Organics is a research and development (R&D) driven Indian pharmaceutical company engaged in the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates.As of March 31, 2025, it had a diversified portfolio of 54 products, comprising 23 APIs and 31 intermediates, serving more than 550 customers in over 100 countries. The company operates six manufacturing units, with four located in Hyderabad, Telangana and two in Humnabad, Karnataka.

In FY25, Virupaksha reported revenue from operations of Rs 811 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 78 crore.As per an F&S report, the Indian API market is expected to reach Rs 600 crore by 2029, fuelled by the increasing demand for generic medications, expanding domestic pharmaceutical consumption, and government initiatives like the PLI scheme promoting production.

FPJ Shorts
CEED & UCEED 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Exam Scheduled For January 18
CEED & UCEED 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Exam Scheduled For January 18
Aviation Boom: Air India & Airbus Inaugurate Advanced Pilot Training Hub In Gurugram To Train 5,000+ Pilots
Aviation Boom: Air India & Airbus Inaugurate Advanced Pilot Training Hub In Gurugram To Train 5,000+ Pilots
SEBI Slaps ₹2-Year Ban On Man Industries, Why This Could Be A Warning For Other Listed Firms?
SEBI Slaps ₹2-Year Ban On Man Industries, Why This Could Be A Warning For Other Listed Firms?
Video: Shreya Ghoshal Sings Parineeta Movie's Song In Indian Dressing Room Ahead Of IND W vs SL W In Women's World Cup 2025 Match
Video: Shreya Ghoshal Sings Parineeta Movie's Song In Indian Dressing Room Ahead Of IND W vs SL W In Women's World Cup 2025 Match

Supriya Lifescience Ltd, Alivus Life Sciences Ltd, Divi's Laboratories Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Aarti Drugs and Neuland Labs Ltd are the listed peers of the company.Axis Capital and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers (BRLMs) to the offer for assisting the company in its maiden public offering.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New F&O Rules From October 1, Here's How SEBI’s Stricter Norms Will Impact Your Trading Strategy?

New F&O Rules From October 1, Here's How SEBI’s Stricter Norms Will Impact Your Trading Strategy?

Aviation Boom: Air India & Airbus Inaugurate Advanced Pilot Training Hub In Gurugram To Train 5,000+...

Aviation Boom: Air India & Airbus Inaugurate Advanced Pilot Training Hub In Gurugram To Train 5,000+...

SEBI Slaps ₹2-Year Ban On Man Industries, Why This Could Be A Warning For Other Listed Firms?

SEBI Slaps ₹2-Year Ban On Man Industries, Why This Could Be A Warning For Other Listed Firms?

More Than 6 Lakh Lost & Stolen Mobile Handsets Recovered Due To Department Of Telecommunications’...

More Than 6 Lakh Lost & Stolen Mobile Handsets Recovered Due To Department Of Telecommunications’...

Pharmaceutical Company Virupaksha Organics Files Papers With SEBI To Raise ₹740 Crore Through IPO

Pharmaceutical Company Virupaksha Organics Files Papers With SEBI To Raise ₹740 Crore Through IPO