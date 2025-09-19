 PF Details Now Just A Click Away, EPFO Launches 'Passbook Lite' & Speeds Up Claim Settlement Process for Millions
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPF Details Now Just A Click Away, EPFO Launches 'Passbook Lite' & Speeds Up Claim Settlement Process for Millions

PF Details Now Just A Click Away, EPFO Launches 'Passbook Lite' & Speeds Up Claim Settlement Process for Millions

EPFO has launched a new feature called 'Passbook Lite' on its member portal. It allows users to quickly check PF balance, contributions, and withdrawals without logging in separately, making settlements faster.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
EPFO Launches ‘Passbook Lite’ for Easier Access. | File Photo

Mumbai: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new feature on its member portal called ‘Passbook Lite’. This simple version of the PF passbook allows members to quickly check their contributions, withdrawals, and balance directly on the portal — without logging into the separate passbook website.

The new feature was announced by Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who said this will make PF tracking easier and faster for employees.

Read Also
EPFO Unveils ‘Passbook Lite’ For Instant PF Access, Will It Transform How You Manage Your Funds?
article-image

Download Transfer Certificate in One Click

Until now, when employees switched jobs, their PF accounts had to be transferred manually through Form-13 and required coordination between the old and new employer’s PF offices. The transfer certificate was prepared by the old office and sent to the new one.

FPJ Shorts
PF Details Now Just A Click Away, EPFO Launches 'Passbook Lite' & Speeds Up Claim Settlement Process for Millions
PF Details Now Just A Click Away, EPFO Launches 'Passbook Lite' & Speeds Up Claim Settlement Process for Millions
Uff! Diana Penty Dazzles In Florals; Maniesh Paul Matches Her Vibe At GICW
Uff! Diana Penty Dazzles In Florals; Maniesh Paul Matches Her Vibe At GICW
Speeding Thar Spins Multiple Times After Colliding With Divider On Kanpur–Varanasi Highway – VIDEO
Speeding Thar Spins Multiple Times After Colliding With Divider On Kanpur–Varanasi Highway – VIDEO
DUSU 2025 Winners: Aryan Maan Wins By 16,196 Votes, NSUI’s Rahul Jhansla Beats Tanwar By 8,792 Votes
DUSU 2025 Winners: Aryan Maan Wins By 16,196 Votes, NSUI’s Rahul Jhansla Beats Tanwar By 8,792 Votes

Now, with the new update, employees can download their PF transfer certificate as a PDF directly from the member portal — saving both time and hassle.

Read Also
EPFO Update: Big Digital Transformation In 2025, PF Withdrawal & Claim Process To Become Easier
article-image

Faster PF Claim Settlement Process

Earlier, any kind of PF transfer, advance withdrawal, settlement, or refund needed approval from senior officials, which used to delay the process. EPFO has now simplified the system, which will speed up approvals and make the entire process smoother for users.

What Exactly Is 'Passbook Lite'?

'Passbook Lite' is now available directly on the EPFO member portal. It shows your basic PF information — contributions, withdrawals, and current balance — in one place. You no longer need to log into a separate site to check this.

Read Also
EPFO Increases Death Relief Amount, Central Employees Families To Get ₹15 Lakh Support
article-image

This will reduce the load on the old passbook portal and make access easier for users. EPFO has also integrated the existing API system into the member portal to make the experience smoother.

Also, PF members can now track the status of their transfer applications online. This adds transparency to the process and helps members confirm their PF transfers more easily.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PF Details Now Just A Click Away, EPFO Launches 'Passbook Lite' & Speeds Up Claim Settlement Process...

PF Details Now Just A Click Away, EPFO Launches 'Passbook Lite' & Speeds Up Claim Settlement Process...

Dubai-Based Emaar Properties Will Not Sell Stakes In Indian Entity, Joint Venture With Big Business...

Dubai-Based Emaar Properties Will Not Sell Stakes In Indian Entity, Joint Venture With Big Business...

L&T Finance Launches Festive Two-Wheeler Loan Schemes With No Cost EMI, Rebates, And EMI Lite Option

L&T Finance Launches Festive Two-Wheeler Loan Schemes With No Cost EMI, Rebates, And EMI Lite Option

CEO Says I Quit, Investors Lose Approx ₹850 Crores

CEO Says I Quit, Investors Lose Approx ₹850 Crores

Hero Realty Purchases 8.71 Acre Land In Mohali For Over ₹260 Crore To Develop Real Estate Project

Hero Realty Purchases 8.71 Acre Land In Mohali For Over ₹260 Crore To Develop Real Estate Project