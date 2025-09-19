PF Details Now Just A Click Away, EPFO Launches 'Passbook Lite' & Speeds Up Claim Settlement Process for Millions

EPFO Launches ‘Passbook Lite’ for Easier Access. | File Photo

Mumbai: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new feature on its member portal called ‘Passbook Lite’. This simple version of the PF passbook allows members to quickly check their contributions, withdrawals, and balance directly on the portal — without logging into the separate passbook website.

The new feature was announced by Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who said this will make PF tracking easier and faster for employees.

Download Transfer Certificate in One Click

Until now, when employees switched jobs, their PF accounts had to be transferred manually through Form-13 and required coordination between the old and new employer’s PF offices. The transfer certificate was prepared by the old office and sent to the new one.

Now, with the new update, employees can download their PF transfer certificate as a PDF directly from the member portal — saving both time and hassle.

Faster PF Claim Settlement Process

Earlier, any kind of PF transfer, advance withdrawal, settlement, or refund needed approval from senior officials, which used to delay the process. EPFO has now simplified the system, which will speed up approvals and make the entire process smoother for users.

What Exactly Is 'Passbook Lite'?

'Passbook Lite' is now available directly on the EPFO member portal. It shows your basic PF information — contributions, withdrawals, and current balance — in one place. You no longer need to log into a separate site to check this.

This will reduce the load on the old passbook portal and make access easier for users. EPFO has also integrated the existing API system into the member portal to make the experience smoother.

Also, PF members can now track the status of their transfer applications online. This adds transparency to the process and helps members confirm their PF transfers more easily.