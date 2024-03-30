Peugeot 3008 SUV Spotted Testing On Indian Roads: Excitement Builds For Arrival

Peugeot 3008 SUV Spy Image | Image Courtesy: Abhijeet Rasane/Instagram

Peugeot, a brand known to some extent in India, has had a presence in the country for quite a while, although it has not made a significant impact. Their cars have been seen being tested on Indian roads a few times, notably the Peugeot 2008, which has been spotted twice. However, the recent sighting of the larger 3008 SUV undergoing testing in India marks its first appearance on Indian roads.

The SUV spotted on Pune’s road is the updated version of the previous-generation Peugeot 3008, which was available in international markets from 2020 until the production of the new model in September last year. This SUV utilizes the same EMP2 platform as other Stellantis models like Citroen C5 Aircross, which priced between Rs 36.91 lakh and Rs 37.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read Also Citroen Reveals Basalt Vision Coupe SUV Concept, Set For India Launch This Year

In certain international markets, the 3008 SUV is offered with various powertrain choices, including a 130hp, 1.2-liter petrol engine; a 130hp, 1.5-liter diesel engine; a 136hp self-charging hybrid; and plug-in hybrids with power outputs ranging from 179hp to 300hp. The top-of-the-line 300hp model also features an AWD system. However, it remains uncertain which of these powertrains are installed in the 3008 SUV observed in this instance.

Peugeot 3008 SUV |

Despite not viewing India as a lucrative market, the automotive conglomerate regards it as a highly strategic one for Stellantis. There are plans to potentially introduce the Leapmotor EV company to the Indian market, alongside a significant investment of an additional Rs 2,000 crore into Citroen India for the advancement of new models.

The Citroen C3 lineup in India is set to receive an update for its features soon. Additionally, the French automaker intends to introduce the C3X, a high-riding sedan, to the market, which will compete directly with the Tata Curvv. Meanwhile, under the Jeep brand, also under the ownership of Stellantis, efforts are underway to launch the next-generation Compass in the market by 2026. Known as the J4U, this model will be built on the STLA M platform of the parent company and will offer an all-electric variant.