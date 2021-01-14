Petrol touches new high of Rs 84.70 in Delhi, crosses Rs 91 mark in Mumbai

The oil marketing companies hiked domestic prices of petrol and diesel for second consecutive day on Thursday, due to firming international oil prices. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

Petrol price today touched a new high in Delhi after state-owned fuel retailers hiked prices. In the national, petrol now costs Rs 84.70 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 74.88. In Mumbai, petrol comes for Rs 91.32 a litre and diesel for Rs 81.60. This is the highest ever price of petrol in Delhi, while diesel is at a record high in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, petrol now costs Rs 87.40 in Chennai and Rs 86.15 in Kolkata. Diesel costs Rs 80.19 per litre in Chennai and Rs 78.47 in Kolkata.

State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6, resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.