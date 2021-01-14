Gold futures recover, a day after fall

Gold prices on Thursday recovered in futures trade, a day after seeing a fall. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by over Rs 200, or 0.48 per cent, at Rs Rs 49279 per 10 gram.

Silver also continued to rise, albeit comparatively slower, with contracts for March delivery trading at Rs 65945, up 0.06%.

SILVER 05MAR2021: 65945.00 ▲0.06

GOLD 05FEB2021: 49279.00 ▲0.48

Gold price on Wednesday

Gold prices fell Rs 108 to Rs 48,877 per 10 gram in Delhi market on Wednesday as rupee appreciation capped upside in the price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 48,985 per 10 gram.

However, silver prices rose Rs 144 to Rs 65,351 per kilogram from Rs 65,207 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The rupee appreciated 10 paise to close at 73.15 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,857 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 25.48 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher on dollar decline," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel was quoted as saying by PTI.

Bullion closing on Wednesday

Mumbai: SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg): 65445.00, STANDARD GOLD (99.5): 49281.00 PURE GOLD (99.9): 49479.00

Bengaluru, Jan 13 (PTI) Closing bullion rates on Wednesday Standard gold [99.5 purity] Rs 49,560 per 10 gram Ornament gold Rs 4,622 per gram Silverspot [.999 fineness] Rs 66,200 per kg.

Kolkata: SILVER RDY(BAR) : RS.66,100.00(66,300.00) PER KG SILVER RDY(PORTION): RS.66,200.00(66,400.00) PER KG. GOLD(24-carat) RDY : RS.50,200.00(50,400.00) PER 10 GRAMS GOLD(22-carat) RDY : RS.47,630.00(47,820.00) PER 10 GRAMS HALLMARKED GOLD(22CT):RS.48,350.00(48,550.00) PER 10 GRAMS