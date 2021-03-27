Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Saturday kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged after reducing them for two consecutive days.

Accordingly, petrol now costs Rs 90.78 per litre in Delhi and a litre of diesel comes for Rs 81.10. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 97.19 and Rs 88.20 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 92.77 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 86.10 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 90.98 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 83.98 per litre.

In Pune, petrol and diesel remained at Rs 96.83 per litre and Rs 86.51 per litre respectively.