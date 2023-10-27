 Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 27: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPetrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 27: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 27: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 09:42 AM IST
article-image
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 27: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

According to the most recent price notification by fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices have been unchanged on October 27 in major cities, and costs have been steady for a year now.

However, the prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, the local taxes, etc.

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) revise their prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Citywide breakdown

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72/litre and Rs 89.62/litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 63,486.62, Nifty Below 19,000
article-image

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.86/litre and Rs 94.46/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

You can check petrol and diesel prices from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is send a message from your phone to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

Oil prices

Oil prices rose on Friday with the Middle East conflict easing a little and the US showed signs of decreasing demand. Brent crude futures for November rose 45 cents to $88.38 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate was at $83.63 per barrel with a gain of 42 cents.

The rise in oil comes after both indices saw a drop of over $2 per barrel in the previous session.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE:Blue Dart Net Profit Falls To ₹73.06 Cr; City Union Bank Net Profit Rises To...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE:Blue Dart Net Profit Falls To ₹73.06 Cr; City Union Bank Net Profit Rises To...

SJVN Subsidiary Forges Green Energy Technology Collaboration With Ocean Sun

SJVN Subsidiary Forges Green Energy Technology Collaboration With Ocean Sun

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Standalone Net Interest Income Grows By 9% YoY At ₹1,674 In...

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Standalone Net Interest Income Grows By 9% YoY At ₹1,674 In...

Tata To Make iPhones For Global Markets In India, Acquires Wistron's India Operations For About...

Tata To Make iPhones For Global Markets In India, Acquires Wistron's India Operations For About...

SBI Life Quarterly Profit Flat At ₹380 Cr

SBI Life Quarterly Profit Flat At ₹380 Cr