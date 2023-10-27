Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 63,486.62, Nifty Below 19,000 | File

The markets opened in green on Friday with Sensex at 63,486.62, up by 338.47 points and Nifty was at 18,943.20 with a jump of 85.90 points. Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Motors, Reliance and NTPC were the top gainers in the morning session whereas Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Titan, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra were amongst the losers.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was at 42581.40, up by 301.25 or 0.71 per cent.

Reliance Industries, Latent View, Dr. Reddy, Mahindra Finance, TTK Prestige, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings, Cipla, Mahindra Lifespace, Bluedart, Maruti, Muthoot Finance, City Union Bank, SRF, Route Mobile, Jubilant Pharma, SBI Life, BPCL and IRB to announce earnings for the second quarter of this financial year today.

Markets on Thursday

The markets closed lower on Thursday for the sixth consecutive session with the biggest losing streak since February. Sensex ended the day at 63,144.07 down by 904.99 points and Nifty fell 269.95 points at 18,852.20.

The Nifty Bank fell by 542.70 points or 1.27 percent to 42,289.30.

In the Thursday session Nifty went down below 19,000 for the first time since June 28.

Global markets

US markets closed lower on Thursday, pulled down by tech and tech-adjacent sectors as the companies reported mixed quarterly earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial average lost 251.63 points to end the day at 32,784.3, the S&P 500 dropped 49.54 points at 4,137.23 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 225.62 points at 12,595.61.

Nasdaq saw the biggest percentage drop after mixed earnings from the magnificent seven group of mega cap stocks.

The Asian stock markets were trading higher on Friday with Japan's Nikkei 225 adding 140.38 points at 30,742.16 and Gift Nifty added 47.5 points at 18,960. Hong Kong's Hang Seng also saw a jump of 1 per cent.

Oil prices

Oil prices rose on Friday with the Middle East conflict easing a little and the US showed signs of decreasing demand. Brent crude futures for November rose 45 cents to $88.38 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate was at $83.63 per barrel with a gain of 42 cents.

The rise in oil comes after both indices saw a drop of over $2 per barrel in the previous session.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened flat on Friday morning at 83.22 per dollar against Thursday's close of 83.23.

