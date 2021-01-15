Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai

Petrol and diesel prices on Friday remained unchanged in national capital after touching fresh highs of Rs 84.70 per litre.

Accordingly, there was no change in retail price of auto fuels on Friday with price of petrol remaining at Rs 84.70 a litre and diesel Rs 74.88 a litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 91.32, Rs 87.40 and Rs 86.15 per litre respectively.

On Friday, diesel prices in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata remained unchanged at Rs 81.60, Rs 80.19, Rs 75.95 and Rs 78.47 per litre respectively.

Petrol price is at a record high in Delhi and is just a shy away from the highest ever rate of Rs 91.34 in Mumbai. Diesel price in Mumbai is at an all-time high.

State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6, resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.