IndianOil (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

State Bank of India and Indian Oil Corporation launch co-branded RuPay debit card

State Bank of India and Indian Oil Corporation launch co-branded RuPay debit card

IndianOil provides complete energy solution to 40th Indian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica

IndianOil provides complete energy solution to 40th Indian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica

IOC Refinery utilisation rises to 100% in November 2020

IOC Refinery utilisation rises to 100% in November 2020

Indian Oil Corporation launches India's first 100 Octane petrol

Indian Oil Corporation launches India's first 100 Octane petrol

Three Cheers for IndianOil’s #TreeCheers; 2.26 lakh trees to be planted by IndianOil as part of this green drive

Three Cheers for IndianOil’s #TreeCheers; 2.26 lakh trees to be planted by IndianOil as part of this green drive

Kanwar Pal, Minister of Haryana for Education, Forest and Tourism inaugurates IndianOil Panipat Refinery’s tree plantation drive

Kanwar Pal, Minister of Haryana for Education, Forest and Tourism inaugurates IndianOil Panipat Refinery’s tree plantation drive

PRPC celebrates Foundation Day

PRPC celebrates Foundation Day

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya takes over as Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya takes over as Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in