Gold prices fall slightly amid weak global cues

However, despite the slight downward trend, a World Gold Council (WGC) report suggests that with consumer sentiment likely to recover in 2021, gold demand appears to be positive in India.

Gold demand appears to be positive in India as the consumer sentiment is likely to recover in 2021, from its dismal performance due to the coronavirus pandemic-related disruptions and volatile price movement, according to a report by the World Gold Council (WGC). The report says that even as lobal economic growth is likely to remain anaemic relative to its full potential for some time, the relatively stable price performance of gold since mid-August may foster buying opportunities for consumers.

Initial data about the Dhanteras festival in November suggest that while jewellery demand was still below average, it had substantially recovered from the lows seen in the second quarter (April-June 2020) of last year, according to the report.

(With inputs from agencies)