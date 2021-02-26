Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for third consecutive day

Oil marketing companies on Friday continued with their wait and watch strategy and kept retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the third consecutive day.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stayed at Rs 90.93 and Rs 81.32 per litre, respectively, according to a price notification from OMCs. Fuel prices in Mumbai too remained constant with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 97.34 and Rs 88.44 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is selling at Rs 92.90 and Rs 91.12 per litre, and diesel at Rs 86.31 and Rs 84.20 per litre, respectively.

The price pause on Thursday may be momentary as global oil prices are on the boil with benchmark Brent crude prices remaining above $67 a barrel. The product prices in international market has also firmed up over restricted supplies and a demand pick up.

In all other metros, petrol is over Rs 90 a litre mark while diesel is well over Rs 80 a litre. Premium petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre mark in several cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra a few days back.

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 25 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.22 and Rs 7.45 per litre respectively so far this year.