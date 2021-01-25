Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for second consecutive day - Check today's fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for a second consecutive day on Monday, after touching all-time highs on Saturday.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stayed at Rs 85.70 and Rs 75.88 per litre, respectively, according to a price notification issued by oil marketing companies. Fuel prices in Mumbai too remained constant with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 92.28 and Rs 82.66 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is selling at Rs 88.29 and Rs 87.11 per litre and diesel at Rs 81.14 and Rs 79.48 per litre, respectively.

The current price of petrol is the highest ever in the national capital, while diesel is at a record high in Mumbai.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily in line with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. They vary from state to state depending on the local taxes.

Global oil prices are above $55 per barrel currently. Crude prices have remained firm for the last couple of weeks in the wake of unilateral production cuts announced by Saudi Arabia and a pick-up in consumption in all major economies globally.

The last time retail prices of auto fuels were close to the current levels was on October 4, 2018 when crude prices had shot up to $80 a barrel.

The current price rise is largely on account of steep increase in central taxes on petrol and diesel and firm crude prices.