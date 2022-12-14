e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPernod Ricard appoints Paul-Robert Bouhier as India MD

Pernod Ricard appoints Paul-Robert Bouhier as India MD

Pernod Ricard owns brands, including Chivas, Beefeater, Havana Club, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet and Absolut

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Paul-Robert Bouhier | Image credit: Wikipedia
Follow us on

French spirits major Pernod Ricard on Wednesday announced the appointment of Paul-Robert Bouhier as its new Managing Director for India.

Robert takes the reins from Thibault Cuny, who stepped down in October 2022 due to health issues.

His appointment as Pernod Ricard India Managing Director is with effect from January 1, 2023, a company statement said.

In his new role, he will report to Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia, and will be a member of the Pernod Ricard Asia Executive Committee, it added.

Read Also
Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi assumes additional charge as NHPC CMD
article-image

"Paul-Robert will be responsible for continuing to transform and accelerate Pernod Ricard India's business strategy, developing organization and people and finding new opportunities for sustainable and profitable business growth," it said.

Most recently, Robert was serving as Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Southern Europe since 2020.

Pernod Ricard owns brands, including Chivas, Beefeater, Havana Club, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet and Absolut.

Besides, it owns top Indian brands such as Imperial Blue, Royal Stag and Blenders Pride.

Read Also
Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC
article-image

Commenting on the development, Guettat said :"I am confident that with Paul- Robert at the helm, our focus on premiumization, innovation, digital transformation and sustainability & responsibility will get further accelerated in line with our transformation agenda."

Robert joined Pernod Ricard in 1995 and has worked in France, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, and Italy. He has held several leadership positions at the company.

RECENT STORIES

Wipro announces the launch of Capco in the Middle East

Wipro announces the launch of Capco in the Middle East

Infosys buys back 12,79,000 shares for more than Rs 202 cr

Infosys buys back 12,79,000 shares for more than Rs 202 cr

SBI board approves sale of bonds to raise Rs 10,000 cr

SBI board approves sale of bonds to raise Rs 10,000 cr

Government allows non-resident taxpayers to manually file Form 10F till March 31 for claiming TDS...

Government allows non-resident taxpayers to manually file Form 10F till March 31 for claiming TDS...

How Indian Companies Use Market Research to Grow Their Businesses

How Indian Companies Use Market Research to Grow Their Businesses