Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi assumes additional charge as NHPC CMD

He is also the CMD of Rishikesh-based THDC India Limited

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 05:22 PM IST
Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi | Image credit: Wikipedia
Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi has assumed the additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NHPC with effect from Tuesday.

In a BSE filing, NHPC said its "board of directors through resolution by circulation passed on December 14, 2022, has appointed Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi CMD of NHPC Limited".

The charge is with effect from December 13, 2022, it said.

Vishnoi is not related to any of the directors of the NHPC and is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) or any other such authority, the company said.

He is also the CMD of Rishikesh-based THDC India Limited.

Until now, Yamuna Kumar Chaubey NHPC's Director (Technical) was holding the additional charge of CMD of the company.

"Yamuna Kumar Chaubey Director (Technical), NHPC ceases to hold the additional charge of the post of CMD, NHPC Limited," it said.

