Pension money to soon be allowed into IPOs, NSE-200 companies: PFRDA

"In two or three days, we will be notifying new rules which take a more liberal view on categories where equity investments can be made," Bandyopadhyay said.

Under the new rules, PFMs will be able to invest in IPOs, follow-on public offers, offer for sale of companies. And, the universe of stocks to choose from will also be broadened to the top-200 scrips traded on NSE and BSE, he said.

Bandyopadhyay stressed that he is personally for more equity investments because of the returns that it has delivered.

There will be some specifications which wil be brought in to reduce the risk associated with equity investments, he said.

Replying to queries around new age companies' upcoming listing plans and possibility of retirement money being invested in a company which is yet to deliver profits, he said the PFRDA is of the view of giving independence to the PFMs for choosing.

As of now, equity investments have delivered 11.31 per cent returns, corporate debt has delivered 10.21 per cent and government securities 9.69 per cent. The total number of NPS subscribers stand at 4.37 crore as of now, with a maximum 2.90 crore being under the Atal Pension Yojana.

"We are targeting to increase the subscriber base by 1 crore in FY22, which will include 90 lakh for APY and the remaining for other products," Bandyopadhyay said adding that despite the impact of second wave, it added 1.60 lakh subscribers in the first quarter.

There has been a change in strategy when it comes to investments in the debt market, where PFMs are opting for intermediate maturity profiles of less than 10 years because there is no chance for the yields to go down further, he said.

Given a free hand, the benchmark 10-year government security will harden to 6.25-6.50 per cent, he said.

The PFRDA is also likely to allow PFMs to invest in debt paper issued by real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investments trusts, he said.