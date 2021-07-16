PFRDA pension subscribers base jumps to 4.35 crore as on June 30; AUM up 33%

PFRDA has registered a 24 per cent jump in its subscribers' base under two flagship pension schemes to more than 4.35 crore at the end of June.

"The number of subscribers in various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 435.36 lakh by end-June 2021 from 350.99 lakh in June 2020 showing a year-on-year increase of 24.04 per cent," PFRDA said in a statement on Friday.

The two flagship schemes are APY and NPS.

Out of the total, the number of subscribers under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) stood at 288.60 lakh as of June 30, an increase of 33.95 per cent from the year-ago period.