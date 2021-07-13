Bhopal: Widows of Bhopal gas leak victims to get Rs 1,000 additional pension

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided to provide an additional pension of Rs 1,000 per month to widows of the Bhopal gas tragedy victims, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

"This is in addition to the social security pension for the surviving widows of the Bhopal gas leak victims," Mishra, who is also the government's spokesperson, told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The decision was taken despite the finance department's objections to the proposal of providing additional Rs 1,000 to these women, he said. Mishra said the previous Kamal Nath-led Congress government had stopped the additional pension in 2019.

He said the earlier BJP government started this pension in 2013 and now, the present ruling dispensation decided to resume it.