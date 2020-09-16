Pending GST refunds, MEIS dues hurting exporters: EEPC India

Engineering export body EEPC India on Wednesday said that pending GST refunds along with MEIS dues are hurting exporters.

According to EEPC India, besides fighting a battle for survival in the Covid-19 hit global market, exporters are facing a tedious and tiring process of g etting GST refunds and the MEIS entitlements due for the period much before a Rs 2 crore limit was fixed under the government's flagship scheme.

''We are receiving grievances from our members that the shipping bills are n ot receiving validation in time for processing of GST refunds. The July bills, submitted within due dates have not been validated so far," EEPC India Chairman Mahesh Desai said.

Accordingly, he pointed out that while the government has imposed a Rs 2 crore reward limit per IEC under the Merchandise Exports from India (MEIS) scheme from September 1, 2020, exporters have not received the entitlements even for April-August.

"Greater clarity is required and dues as per the old norms should be paid for the period when there was no limit on the rewards," Desai was quoted as saying in a statement.

Similar issues of lack of access have been confronted by exporters for GST refunds via the concerned GST portal, EEPC India said.

''We are poised at a very delicate stage. While the global trade is re-opening, exporters are facing huge problems of logistics, regulatory hurdles as also skewed demand. Under such circumstances, the exports need to be supported by the government," Desai said.

He said engineering exports generate large scale employment particularly in the small and medium enterprises.

While lockdown has been officially lifted, there are several problems still being faced by manufacturers. The shortage of labour is still being felt, even as movement of personnel from one state to the other is being restricted despite the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, to the contrary, he said.

''Banks are not willing to extend the moratorium on loan repayments while GST dues are piling up, along with MEIS entitlements," the EEPC India said.