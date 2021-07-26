Paytm's Rs 16,600-cr IPO launch likely by October, sources say

Digital payments and financial services firm Paytm wants to hit the market with its Rs 16,600 crore IPO at the earliest and very likely by October, sources said on Monday.

The company had filed draft papers for its initial share sale with the market regulator SEBI on July 15. It expects a response from the capital market watchdog by mid-September, after which it plans to proceed with listing as early as possible.

"It is assumed that SEBI takes two months to revert on the draft red herring prospectus. The company is looking forward to it. Once the documents are received, Paytm will file for IPO.

"The process is dependent on regulatory approvals. If it goes as per expected timelines, then the IPO should be in place by October," a source tracking the development closely told PTI.

An email query sent to Paytm did not elicit any response.