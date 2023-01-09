Paytm Payments Bank to appoint veteran banker Surinder Chawla as its MD and CEO | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Paytm Payments Bank Limited has announced the receipt of Reserve Bank of India's approval to appoint veteran banker Surinder Chawla as its Managing Director and CEO, in an exchange filing.

The company has also issued a Press Release being issued in this regard.

The appointment will become effective upon the completion of the requisite regulatory formalities.

Prior to this appointment, Chawla served as head of branch banking in RBL Bank and focused on expanding the current account, savings account base, fee revenue, and cross-selling across channels, the notice said.

Chawla has also worked with HDFC Bank, ABN Amro Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

In October last year, Satish Kumar Gupta retired as chief executive officer of Paytm Payments Bank. Since then, Deependra Singh Rathore has been serving as interim chief executive officer of the payments bank.

