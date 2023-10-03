 Paytm Allots 27,687 Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPaytm Allots 27,687 Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Paytm Allots 27,687 Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The shares were allocated post the approval of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of One 97 Communications.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Paytm Allots 27,687 Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

One 97 Communications Limited or Paytm on Monday allocated 27,687 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were allocated post the approval of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of One 97 Communications.

3,029 shares with a face value of Rs 1 each were allotted under the Employee Stock Option Plan 2008, whereas the remaining 24,658 shares were given under the Employee Stock Option Plan 2019.

Post the allocation of shares the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company increased to 63,43,97,553 comprising of 63,43,97,553 shares from the earlier 63,43,69,866 shares with a face value of Rs 1 each.

ESOP allocation in September

One 97 Communications Limited last month announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of the Company approved the allotment of 48,495 equity shares having face value of Rs 1 each, as fully paid-up, to the eligible employees, upon exercise of vested options.

Paytm shares

The shares of Paytm on Tuesday afternoon at 12:13 pm IST were trading at Rs 875.35, up by 2.06 per cent.

Read Also
Paytm Allots 48,495 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JK Cement Appoints Anuj Khandelwal As Business Head For Grey Cement Business Effective October 16

JK Cement Appoints Anuj Khandelwal As Business Head For Grey Cement Business Effective October 16

Indus Capital Partners Announces Equity Share Disposal of TeamLease Services

Indus Capital Partners Announces Equity Share Disposal of TeamLease Services

Cemex, UAE And Star Cement, Dubai Partner To Boost Circular Economy In The Building Materials...

Cemex, UAE And Star Cement, Dubai Partner To Boost Circular Economy In The Building Materials...

Jindal Steel & Power Commences Production at Gare Palma IV/6 Coal Mine

Jindal Steel & Power Commences Production at Gare Palma IV/6 Coal Mine

Ambadi Enterprises, Murugappa & Sons Sell 0.99% Stake In Tube Investments

Ambadi Enterprises, Murugappa & Sons Sell 0.99% Stake In Tube Investments