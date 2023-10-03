Paytm Allots 27,687 Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

One 97 Communications Limited or Paytm on Monday allocated 27,687 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were allocated post the approval of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of One 97 Communications.

3,029 shares with a face value of Rs 1 each were allotted under the Employee Stock Option Plan 2008, whereas the remaining 24,658 shares were given under the Employee Stock Option Plan 2019.

Post the allocation of shares the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company increased to 63,43,97,553 comprising of 63,43,97,553 shares from the earlier 63,43,69,866 shares with a face value of Rs 1 each.

ESOP allocation in September

One 97 Communications Limited last month announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of the Company approved the allotment of 48,495 equity shares having face value of Rs 1 each, as fully paid-up, to the eligible employees, upon exercise of vested options.

Paytm shares

The shares of Paytm on Tuesday afternoon at 12:13 pm IST were trading at Rs 875.35, up by 2.06 per cent.

