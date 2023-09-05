 Paytm Allots 48,495 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
With this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 34,321,371 (consisting of 634,321,371 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each) to Rs 634,369,866 (consisting of 634,369,866 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each).

One 97 Communications Limited (Paytm) on Tuesday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of the Company, through circulation, approved the allotment of 48,495 equity shares having face value of Rs 1 each, as fully paid-up, to the eligible employees, upon exercise of vested options, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The equity shares were allotted as:

a) 5,698 equity shares under Employee Stock Option Plan 2008.

b) 42,797 equity shares under Employee Stock Option Plan 2019.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 1 each.

Paytm shares

The shares of Paytm on Tuesday at  12:47 pm IST were at Rs 868.75, up by 1.41 percent.

Paytm MTU

Paytm average monthly transacting users (MTU) stood at 9.4 crore for quarter to date (average for July & August 2023) up 20 percent y-o-y, reflecting continued expansion of our customer base.

Card Soundbox

Earlier on Monday, Paytm has the launch of Card Soundbox, empowering merchants to accept both mobile and card payments across all Visa, Mastercard, American Express and RuPay networks through its iconic Soundbox with ‘tap and pay’ that will help merchants scale their business.

