 Paytm Launches Paytm Card Soundbox That Enables Card Payments
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPaytm Launches Paytm Card Soundbox That Enables Card Payments

Paytm Launches Paytm Card Soundbox That Enables Card Payments

With this, the company empowers merchants to accept both mobile and card payments across all Visa, Mastercard, American Express and RuPay networks through its iconic Soundbox with ‘tap and pay’ that will help merchants scale their business.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Paytm Launches Paytm Card Soundbox That Enables Card Payments | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, on Monday announced the launch of Card Soundbox, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this, the company empowers merchants to accept both mobile and card payments across all Visa, Mastercard, American Express and RuPay networks through its iconic Soundbox with ‘tap and pay’ that will help merchants scale their business.

Paytm was the first company to launch audio-based confirmations with Paytm Soundbox, transforming in-store payments in the country. The launch of Paytm’s unique device will transform in-store payments by expanding payment acceptance for merchants by combining Soundbox with NFC or contactless debit and credit card payments with mobile payments.

Read Also
Paytm Announces Changes in Significant Beneficial Ownership
article-image

Paytm Card Soundbox has a built-in ‘tap and pay’ functionality through which merchants can accept card payments up to Rs 5,000. The Made in India device is powered by 4G network connectivity providing fastest payments alerts. With a 4W speaker, Paytm Card Soundbox enhances clarity of payment alerts. It has a long battery life of five days.

“Paytm has always been at the forefront of innovating for India’s small businesses, solving their payments and financial services problems. Today with Paytm Card Soundbox, we take it to the next level. We have found that merchants and consumers need card acceptance as simply as mobile payments with Paytm QR Code, said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm.

NPCI said, “Audio payment alerts have transformed digital payments in India and enabled many merchants to seamlessly digitize their businesses. Paytm Card Soundbox is India’s first Soundbox that will also accept contactless card payments and would further accelerate cashless transactions in the country.”

One97 Communications Limited shares

The shares of One97 Communications Limited on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 856, down by 0.16 percent.

Read Also
Paytm Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chalet Hotels Announces Grant Of Options To Employees Under The CHL Employee Stock Option

Chalet Hotels Announces Grant Of Options To Employees Under The CHL Employee Stock Option

SpiceJet Allots Equity Shares And Warrants On A Preferential Basis

SpiceJet Allots Equity Shares And Warrants On A Preferential Basis

IEX Power Electricity Volume Increases 21%

IEX Power Electricity Volume Increases 21%

Residential Grandeur Rekindled: Jain Housing And Jains Westminster Unite For Restoration Endeavor

Residential Grandeur Rekindled: Jain Housing And Jains Westminster Unite For Restoration Endeavor

BHEL Bags Order For country’s Largest Capacity Hydro Project In Arunachal Pradesh

BHEL Bags Order For country’s Largest Capacity Hydro Project In Arunachal Pradesh