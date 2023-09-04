Paytm Announces Changes in Significant Beneficial Ownership | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

One 97 Communications Limited or Paytm on Monday announced changes in holdings by Antfin and Vijay Shekhar Sharma through an exchange filing. Antfin Holding B. V. has reduced its shareholding from 23.79 per cent to 9.90 per cent of the total share capital.

According to the regulatory filing, no person affiliated with Antfin will qualify as a significant beneficial owner (SBO) of the company.

Further, Resilient Asset Management B. V. an overseas entity owned 100 per cent by Vijay Shekhar Sharma increased its shareholding in One 97 Communications to 19.42 per cent from its earlier 10.30 per cent..

The company said, "The Company is not a party to the above transactions and the said transactions will not have any impact on management or control of the Company. Paytm remains a professionally managed company with no identifiable promoter."

Paytm shares

The shares of Paytm on Monday morning at 11:50 am IST were trading at 853.30, down by 0.48 per cent.