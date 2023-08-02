 Paytm Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
Paytm Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The company allotted 10,763 equity shares under Employee Stock Option Plan 2008 and 80,308 equity shares under Employee Stock Option Plan 2019.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Paytm Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

As per the regulatory filings, Paytm announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of the Company, on August 2, 2023 through circulation, approved the allotment of 91,071 equity shares having face value of Rs 1 each, as fully paid-up, to the eligible employees, upon exercise of vested options.

With this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 634,230,300 (consisting of 634,230,300 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each) to Rs 634,321,371 (consisting of 634,321,371 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each).

The shares of Paytm on Wednesday at 1:24 pm IST were at Rs 775.90, down by 1.44 percent.

Paytm Allots 51,619 Equity Shares As ESOPs
article-image

