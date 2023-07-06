 Paytm Allots 51,619 Equity Shares As ESOPs
The face value of the equity shares will be ₹1 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
Paytm Allots 51,619 Equity Shares As ESOPs | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

As per the regulatory filings, Paytm on Thursday announced the allotment of 51,619 equity shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The allotment of 47,837 equity shares was exercised under Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 and 3,782 equity shares under Employee Stock Option Plan 2008.

Face value

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹1 each.

Paid-up Capital

With this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from ₹ 634,178,681 to ₹ 634,230,300

Paytm shares

The shares of Paytm on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹869.40, up by 1.87 percent.

