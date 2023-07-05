 Paytm GMV Jumps 37% At Rs 4.05 Lakh Crore; Loan Distribution Up By 167%
Paytm GMV Jumps 37% At Rs 4.05 Lakh Crore; Loan Distribution Up By 167%

Merchants paying for subscriptions for payment devices has increased by 4 lakh in the month and 11 lakh devices in the quarter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Paytm GMV Jumps 37% At Rs 4.05 Lakh Crore; Loan Distribution Up By 167%

Paytm's Merchant Payment Volumes (GMV) for the quarter stood at Rs 4.05 lakh crore with a year-on-year growth of 37 per cent, the company announced through an exchange filing.

In the loan distribution business with disbursements of Rs 14,845 crore with a YoY growth of 167% and 1.28 crore loans with a YoY growth of 51% were distributed in the quarter. The offline payment of Paytm has strengthened with 79 lakh devices deployed and the disbursements in the month of June were at Rs 5,227 crore.

The average monthly transacting users for the quarter ended in June was up by 23 per cent at 9.2 crore.

Merchants paying for subscriptions for payment devices has increased by 4 lakh in the month and 11 lakh devices in the quarter.

Paytm shares

The shares of One 97 Communication on Wednesday at 12:13 pm IST were at Rs 850.10, up by 1.63 per cent.

Paytm Partners With Shriram Finance To Strengthens Loan Distribution Business To Drive Credit...
article-image

