Paytm Monthly Transaction Users Jumps 20% At 9.4 Crore | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Paytms average monthly transacting users (MTU) stood at 9.4 crore for quarter to date (average for July & August 2023) up 20% y-o-y, reflecting continued expansion of our customer base, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company continues to lead in payment monetization with the number of merchants paying subscription for payment devices at 87 lakh as of August 2023, an increase of 42 lakh devices y-o-y. Merchant Payment Volumes (GMV) from July & August stood at Rs 3.0 Lakh Cr ($36.3 billion), y-o-y growth of 43 per cent.

Paytm's loan distribution business (in partnership with our lender partners) continues to gain scale with disbursements of Rs 10,710 Cr ($1.3 billion, y-o-y growth of 137%) and 88 lakh loans (y-o-y growth of 47%) disbursed in quarter to date (for July & August 2023) through the Paytm platform.

The shares of Paytm

Paytm shares on Tuesday morning at 10:26 were trading higher at 866.90, up by 1.19 per cent.

