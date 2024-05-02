Second Boeing Whistleblower, John Dean Dies Due To 'Sudden' Infection: Report

Boeing | FPJ Library

John Dean, a whistleblower who exposed Boeing's infamous 737 Max aircraft has reportedly died. John Dean worked with the Spirit AeroSystems, that builds pieces for aircrafts, most famously American -giant Boeing's 787 and 737 Max. This comes barely a two months after a former long-time employee of the aircraft manufacturer, who directly worked in the making of these jets, John Barnett died under mysterious circumstances.

Spirit AeroSystems' Dean

According to reports, Dean, a mechanical engineer, started working at Spirit in 2019. Dean died to a sudden spread of infection in US state of Kansas. Reports also suggested that 45-year-old led a healthy life, which makes the death of Dean even more astounding.

John Barnett died in March of 2024, while being in Charleston for a disposition in the Boeing matter. | India Today

In the case of Barnett, who closely worked with the company before turning a whistleblower died in Charleston, South Carolina, at a time, when he was in the city as part of the investigative process, appearing in front of the local law enforcement authorities.

Dean first surfaced with allegations of an inferior product in 2022. Wherein he pointed out defected in the process deployed in manufacturing these airlines.

737 Max and Boeing

For context, Boeing's 737 Max has been involved in some of the major accidents, that have transpired in the past decade and a half. From the Ethiopian Airlines disaster, to the Lion Air disaster to the mysterious Malaysian Airline disappearance, investigation surrounding which is still remains inconclusive.

Boeing itself has been embroiled in one glaring crisis after the other, the airline started 2024 started on a bad note, as the whole world saw Alaska airlines' door flew away, leading the aircraft model to be grounded. Then there were couple of other instances of tires falling off and bursting from flights, that were taking off or landing.

The company is under deep scrutiny, with the Biden administration's Pete Buttigieg coming down heavily against the Arlington-based company. All of this eventually led to company's veteran CEO Dave Calhoun announcing that he would be stepping down.