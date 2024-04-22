Wing Wave: Air India's Boeing 747 Bows Out In Style, Netizens Bid Adieu To The Jet

Air India has had a monumental past few years, as after half a century, Air India moved from its 'new' owner to its 'old' owner, as Tata group took control of the operations of the former flag carrier. Now, with changing times, the old guards of the mighty airline is bidding adieu to the skies. The airline has retired its legendary 747 Boeing aircraft.
The airline has undergone major changes, since the change in ownership. From the management, to its very appearance and branding. After saying goodbye to the 'Maharaja', Air India dons a new appearance of a new era.
In another chapter to that story of change, the 747 Boeing, which was first manufactured in 1969 by the American jet manufacturer Boeing flew its last. The flight even performed a rare, 'Wing Wave' manouver in the sky, as it set it took its stint to an end.
Many online rehashed the memories of the wide-bodied jet. Some shared old images of the airline, and others expressed awe at its final flight and thoughtfully reminisced the jet.
It was just last year, that airline placed its order for a massive fleet from the European Airbus and the American manufacturer, Boeing. Air India inked a deal to acquire as many as 470 aircrafts from the aforementioned companies.