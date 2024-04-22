Wing Wave: Air India's Boeing 747 Bows Out In Style, Netizens Bid Adieu To The Jet

Screengrab of the video |

Air India has had a monumental past few years, as after half a century, Air India moved from its 'new' owner to its 'old' owner, as Tata group took control of the operations of the former flag carrier. Now, with changing times, the old guards of the mighty airline is bidding adieu to the skies. The airline has retired its legendary 747 Boeing aircraft.

Read Also Investment In AI Firms Disrupting Insurance Sector Reach $2 Billion

The airline has undergone major changes, since the change in ownership. From the management, to its very appearance and branding. After saying goodbye to the 'Maharaja', Air India dons a new appearance of a new era.

Read Also From Varyaa Creation To Shivam Chemicals: Check Out The List Of New IPO Offerings This Week

In another chapter to that story of change, the 747 Boeing, which was first manufactured in 1969 by the American jet manufacturer Boeing flew its last. The flight even performed a rare, 'Wing Wave' manouver in the sky, as it set it took its stint to an end.

I saw the Queen of the Skies the last time I was in Mumbai - loved it! pic.twitter.com/UV2oiYHYdl — Ed Nico (@ednico_) April 22, 2024

Was on the last commercial AI 747 flight 3 years ago, operated by this very frame (VT-EVA). My first 747 flight was in 1977 (when AI was still JRD's airline), aboard Emperor Rajendra Chola out of BOM. Lump in the throat seeing the wing-wave goodbye as former VT-EVA departed BOM. https://t.co/FbXeNaf1sg pic.twitter.com/gP5d0KxXrz — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) April 22, 2024

Many online rehashed the memories of the wide-bodied jet. Some shared old images of the airline, and others expressed awe at its final flight and thoughtfully reminisced the jet.

There she goes. @Nomadic_OMD 223 with an (ex) Air India 747. Flies non stop to the US (PAE). Landing in BOM the next time will hit different. I hope there is a wing wave on departure. pic.twitter.com/lzy7scg4ej — Ajay Awtaney (@LiveFromALounge) April 22, 2024

It was just last year, that airline placed its order for a massive fleet from the European Airbus and the American manufacturer, Boeing. Air India inked a deal to acquire as many as 470 aircrafts from the aforementioned companies.