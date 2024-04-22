 Investment In AI Firms Disrupting Insurance Sector Reach $2 Billion
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInvestment In AI Firms Disrupting Insurance Sector Reach $2 Billion

Investment In AI Firms Disrupting Insurance Sector Reach $2 Billion

Insurance providers have integrated AI models with established methodologies from the actuarial sciences to enhance risk analysis and streamline claim processing workflows.

IANSUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | File

Investments in AI technology companies aimed at disrupting the insurance sector surged by 18 per cent (year-on-year) in 2023, reaching nearly $2 billion through private equity and venture financing globally, a new report showed on Monday.

Investments in AI firms disrupting insurance 

Insurance providers have integrated AI models with established methodologies from the actuarial sciences to enhance risk analysis and streamline claim processing workflows. Recent progress in AI, supported by Large Language Models (LLMs) and generative AI, marks a new phase of disruption within the insurance sector, according to the report by leading data and analytics company GlobalData. "Analysing the startup landscape reveals a significantly broader array of AI-driven applications within the insurance sector. Within the personal and health insurance space itself, a diverse range of solutions are on offer," said Sourabh Nyalkalkar, Practice Head of Innovation Products at GlobalData.

Read Also
Video: AI Reimagines Amitabh Bachchan As Hrithik Roshan's Character In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara;...
article-image

Tailored solutions are being developed to specifically target various challenges within the industry. For example, automated damage assessment utilises computer vision and sensor data analysis to swiftly evaluate vehicle and property damage.

"Similarly, treatment expense prediction AI harnesses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to extract valuable insights from diagnoses and reports, facilitating the assessment of health insurance claims," the report mentioned. "The evolving landscape of the insurance industry reveals the presence of over a hundred startups actively developing AI-led solutions," said Nyalkalkar

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Investment In AI Firms Disrupting Insurance Sector Reach $2 Billion

Investment In AI Firms Disrupting Insurance Sector Reach $2 Billion

Jio Financial Shares Climb 4%; Hit 52-Week High Level Post Q4 Earnings

Jio Financial Shares Climb 4%; Hit 52-Week High Level Post Q4 Earnings

From Varyaa Creation To Shivam Chemicals: Check Out The List Of New IPO Offerings This Week

From Varyaa Creation To Shivam Chemicals: Check Out The List Of New IPO Offerings This Week

Selected Hyundai Models Offered Discounts of Up to Rs 48,000

Selected Hyundai Models Offered Discounts of Up to Rs 48,000

NSE New Derivative Of Nifty Next 50 Index To Come Into Effect On 24 April

NSE New Derivative Of Nifty Next 50 Index To Come Into Effect On 24 April