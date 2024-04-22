From Varyaa Creation To Shivam Chemicals: Check Out The List Of New IPO Offerings This Week

IPO/ Representative Image | Freepik

The market on Monday began the week on a positive note today, with the Sensex at 73,465.17, up by 373.84 points, and the Nifty50 at 22,264.75.

As the week progresses, the stock market is expected to be shaped by various factors, including the ongoing release of quarterly earning (Q4FY24) by companies. Additionally, there are four new Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) scheduled for this week, with one in the mainboard category and the other three in small and medium enterprise (SME) public issues.

List of IPOs to open this week

1. Varyaa Creation

The SME IPO will be open for public subscription from April 23 to April 25, 2024, with a fixed price issue of Rs 20.20 crore.

Price Band - Rs 150 per share

The IPO comprises entirely fresh shares amounting to Rs 13.4 lakh.

The book running lead manager of the Varyaa Creation IPO is Inventure Merchant Banker Services Pvt Ltd

2. JNK India

The JNK IPO is scheduled to open to the public on April 23 to April 25, 2024.

Price Band - Rs 395 to 415 per shares.

It is a book build issue, with a total size of Rs 649.47 crores, consisting of a fresh issues of 0.76 crore shares, amounting to Rs 300 crores and an offer for sale of 0.84 crore shares, totaling Rs 349.47 crores.

As the registrar for the issue, Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed and IIFL Securities Ltd and ICICI Securities Limited are serving as the book running lead managers.

3. Emmforce Autotech

IPO opens for public subscription on April 23 to April 25, 2024. It is an SME IPO, entirely a fresh issue of Rs 55 lakh shares, totaling Rs 53.90 crores.

Price Band - Rs 93 to Rs 98 per shares.

The registrar for the issue is Link Intime India Private Limited and Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited will serve as the book running lead managers. As the market maker, InvSpread X Securities has been appointed.

4. Shivam Chemicals

The SME IPO subscription will begin on April 23, 2024 and will conclude on April 25, 2024. It comprises solely a fresh issue of Rs 45.87 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 20.18 lakh.

Price Band: Rs 44 per share

Aryaman Financial Services Limited book running lead manager isAryaman Financial Services Limited and registrar for the issue will be the Cameo Corporate Services Limited will serve as the registrar for the issue.

Moreover Shreni Shares has been appointed as the market maker.

New Listings

Vodafone Idea Limited FPO: The NSE, NSE listing is expected on April 25, 2024.

Greenhitech Ventures: It will be listed on BSE SME on April 22, 2024.

Grill Splendour Services Limited: It will be listed on NSE SME with tentative date on April 23, 2024.

Falcon Concepts - Expected to be listed on BSE SME on April 26, 2024.