NSE New Derivative Of Nifty Next 50 Index To Come Into Effect On 24 April

The National Stock Exchange is set to launch a derivative contract of Nifty 50 Next. This derivative will come into effect on 24 April, Wednesday.

The total contract size is currently fixed at 10. In this, the trading cycle is slated to be 3 serial months contracts.

The expiry date for contracts falls on the last Friday of the expiry month. Additionally, a quantity freeze is set at 600 units.

The BKC-based exchange stated that, "Exchange is pleased to inform members that with reference to approval received from SEBI, Futures and Options contracts on Nifty Next 50 Index shall be made available for trading in Future & Options segment w.e.f. April 24, 2024."

Previously, the exchange had previously introduced new indices, Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing, Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure, and Nifty MidSmall Healthcare on 8 April.

Nifty Next 50 itself is trading at 62,678.65, gaining 1.28 per cent, from the beginning of the day (12:11 IST). After a tumultuous week, the Indian markets started on a positive note on Monday, 22 April. The Indian markets opened in Green on Monday with Sensex at 73,462.17, up by 373.84 points, and Nifty at 22,264.75, up by 117.75 points. This is as result of the assuaging of the tensions in the Middle East.