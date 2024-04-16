 Indian Stock Markets Close In Red: Sensex At 72,943.68 & Nifty Below 22,200; Hindustan Unilever, Titan Lead Gains
From the Sensex pack, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Maruti, and Reliance emerged as the major gainers.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Indices End Day In Red | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The stock markets ended Tuesday on a lower note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 72,943.68, down by 456.10 points or 0.62 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended negatively at 22,147.90, down by 124.60 points or 0.56 per cent.

Moreover, the Nifty Bank shed 178.40 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 47,594.85.

Major gainers and Losers - BSE & NSE

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Maruti, and Reliance emerged as the major gainers, while Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra suffered losses.

In the Nifty pack, Eicher Motor, Titan, Divis Lab, ONGC, and Hindustan Unilever led the gains, while Infosys, IndusInd Bank, LTIM, Bajaj Finserv and Wipro were among the laggards.

Markets on Tuesday morning

The Indian markets opened in Red on Tuesday with Sensex at 72,865.88, down by 531.06 points, and Nifty at 22,135.00, down by 137.50 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 47,361.50 also down by 411.75 points.

