Market Ends On A Flat Note: Sensex At 74,304.47, Nifty Above 22,500; Banks And Financials Lead The Bull Charge

Markets End Day In Positive | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Stock markets ended Friday on a flat note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the week at 74,304.47, marking a gain of 76.84 points or 0.10 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,525.50, up by 10.85 points or 0.05 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 463.60 points or 0.96 per cent to settle at 48,534.40.

Major gainer and losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, ITC, and ICICI Bank were among the major gainers whereas UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, LT, Bajaj Finance, and Tech Mahindra were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI Life, ITC, and HDFC Life were the top gainers. UltraTech Cement, Grasim, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, and LT were among the losers.

Markets on Friday Morning

The Indian markets opened in Red on Friday with Sensex at 74,006.72, down by 220.91 points, and Nifty at 22,439.15, down by 75.50 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 47,919.05 also down by 141.75 points.