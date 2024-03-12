Boeing Whistleblower Who Exposed The Company Found Dead In US

John Barnett | India Today

62-year-old John Barnett, who in 2019 brought to light the discrepancies in the production quality and standard of the American-giant Boeing. The company has been facing the heat of the stakeholders, after multiple avenues of foibles in their products came to light.

Barnett worked at one of the largest companies in the world, for 32 years, before he chose to retire in 2017. He reportedly died in Charleston, South Carolina. The authorities in the county confirmed his death and upon preliminary investigation claimed that he died of 'self-inflicted' wound.

Sub-standard production

Barnet was the quality manager for Boeing's 787, in 2019 found that workers in the company's plant were working under duress, to produce sub-standard products.

This comes in line with the allegations of impropriety on the part of the management, who have paid greater emphasis to the stock values of the company, rather than bettering the services offered by the company.

Around the same time, Barnett also found, that he had identified significant issues with oxygen systems, indicating that one in four breathing masks might fail to function properly in an emergency.

Incidentally, at the time of his death, Barnett, was in the county, for engagement with law enforcement investigating the accusations of inferior manufacturing.

Troubles for Boeing

Boeing has been in trouble for while, and the focus on the company amplified with recent fiasco surrounding the Alaska Airlines flight, which had its door go off after launch. In another incident, that only surfaced last week, another Boeing Jet, this time belonging to United Airlines, had its wheel drop off, immediately after the take-off.

In another development, the US government, and the government's transport department secretary Pete Buttigieg also came down on the company, asking it to comply with the investigation on the matter.