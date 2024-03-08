United Airlines' Boeing Flight's Wheel Falls Off After Take-Off In San Francisco; Shocking Video Goes Viral

Screengrab of the viral video | BBC

In another incident involving a Boeing jet, an Osaka-bound flight of United Airlines, that took off from San Francisco Airport in the US, had its wheel drop off from the flight, as it took off from the runway.

The wheel that fell off the flight is reported to have landed in a car staff parking facility, damaging a car in the process.

The flight involved was a Boeing 777. This is another incident which highlights the conundrum that of the biggest companies, and one of the largest exporters in the US is facing. The company's stock-gain driven model of revenue generation and investor satisfaction has often been questioned.

It was just at the beginning of the year, that another incident, garnering traction, throughout the globe came to pass, when an Alaska Airlines flight had its door knocked out, as it was about to take off.

Boeing's troubles

The jet involved in this accident was the aircraft manufacturer's infamous 737 Max, which has over the years garnered significant notoriety, because of its foibles, which even lead two separate tragic accidents, involving a Lion Air flight, that crashes, killing all 189 people on board in 2018. In another heartbreaking accident, that happened a year later in 2019, saw an Ethiopian Airline flight crash, killing 157 people on board.

After each of these incidents, Boeing has been scrutinized to no effect. After the Alaska Airlines incident, the flight model in question were grounded, only to be restarted later on.