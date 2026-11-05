Patel Retail Q2 FY27 Total Income Surges 33.5% To ₹300.95 Crore While Net Profit Slips 2.2% To ₹9.91 Crore, H1 Income Jumps Nearly 50% As Company Accelerates Store Expansion And Strengthens Distribution Network

Patel Retail |

Mumbai: Patel Retail reported a 33.5 per cent year-on-year increase in total income to ₹300.95 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹225.43 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, the company's net profit declined marginally despite higher income, according to its unaudited financial results announced on November 4, 2026.

Profit Performance

Patel Retail's net profit stood at ₹9.91 crore during the July-September quarter, down 2.2 per cent from ₹10.14 crore in Q2 FY26. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached ₹20.56 crore during the quarter. The results highlighted strong income growth alongside a modest decline in quarterly profitability.

Read Also Patel Retail Opens 54th Store In Kalyan (East), Expanding Mumbai Footprint

Half-Year Growth

For the first half of FY27, total income increased 49.6 per cent to ₹611.19 crore, compared with ₹408.63 crore in H1 FY26. Net profit rose 13.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹19.43 crore from ₹17.06 crore. EBITDA for the six-month period stood at ₹40.24 crore.

Store Expansion

Patel Retail expanded its retail network to 54 stores during the first half of FY27. The company added four outlets during the period, including stores at Uran in Raigad and Kalyan East in Thane during the September quarter. The expansion strengthened its presence across Maharashtra.

Future Plans

The retailer plans to open additional stores at Ghoti in Nashik district and Mangaon or Mahad in Raigad district. It also announced a proposed 20,000-square-foot expansion of its Ambernath distribution centre. The additional space is intended to support future retail operations and distribution requirements.

Product Portfolio

Patel Retail introduced a range of 23 whole spices in October 2026. The company also expanded its Indian Chaska brand into Madhya Pradesh, extending its product presence beyond existing markets.

Business Outlook

Patel Retail's results reflected higher income and continued network expansion. Investors will monitor store additions, distribution capacity and profitability as the company pursues further growth.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.